Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, is gearing up for his Bollywood debut in the romantic comedy Loveyapa, alongside Khushi Kapoor. As the film's release date, February 7, 2025, approaches, the makers have been hosting exclusive screenings in Mumbai. The latest screening, held on February 3, turned into a glamorous event with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt making a stylish appearance. Aamir warmly welcomed the couple, and the trio posed for photos before heading inside.

A video surfaced on the internet that captured Ranbir and Alia having a hearty conversation with Aamir. In the clip, Aamir can be seen engaged in a serious conversation with the couple. While Ranbir opted for a classic look, wearing a black shirt, matching pants, and brown shoes. Alia stunned in a pearl white cropped shirt paired with tailored black pants, completing her look with high heels, pearl earrings, and a sleek bun. Aamir chose a comfortable yet stylish outfit, wearing a grey kurta with flowy black pants and chunky boots. Watch the video here:

Besides Ranbir and Alia, the screening saw a slew of other celebrities including cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, politician Raj Thackeray, and actress Kajol.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also watched the film and called it a 2025’s success story in his review. “Drum roll for 2025's first love story success story… #loveyapa talks to the Tech and App obsessed Gen Z with a love story that is hugely entertaining and makes solid points with brevity and precision... its what you genuinely call a great time at the movies!!!!," he wrote on Instagram.

He continued, "You will fall in love with all the characters ( terrific ensemble ) and root for the magical and endearing leads #junaidkhan and @khushikapoor … I can happily watch the film again and top credit to director @advaitchandan for bringing pace, relentless energy, humour, emotion and solid storytelling to the fore!!! Congratulations to Madhu Mantena, Shrishti Behl, and the entire cast and crew of the best popcorn ride I have had at the movies in a while!"



Meanwhile, Loveyapa is an upcoming modern romantic tale that explores the complexities of love in its many forms, making it a relatable and endearing watch for audiences of all ages. The film is set to arrive in theatres on February 7, 2025.