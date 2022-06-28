Alia Bhatt not happy about overdrive reporting on her pregnancy, writes this

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, reacted to the reports of taking 'taking rest after she returns from her shoot.' It seems that the actress is not happy about overdrive reporting on her pregnancy.

Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "Meanwhile we still live some peoples heads we still live in some patriarchal world...fri. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up."

She continued, "I am a woman, not a parcel!!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have doctors certification as well :) This is 2022, Can we pls get out of this archake way of thinking."

"Now if you would excuse me..my shot is ready," she concluded.

For the unversed, earlier reports suggested that Alia, who is busy shooting in London, will return to Mumbai in order to take rest from her shoot. The report also said that she planned her pregnancy in such a way that it 'doesn't affect her work commitments. She will completer her shoot for Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone before July end. According to the news article, Ranbir will go to the UK to bring his wife.

On Monday, while breaking the good news, Alia uploaded a picture, where the actress is seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen. "Our baby.......Coming soon," she wrote as the image's caption. She added an infinity sign, a red heart emoji, and a star emoticon below the caption.

In a second photo of the carousel post, Alia dropped an image of a mama and papa lion cuddling their cub. In response to Alia's post, her mother, Soni Razdan wrote in the comments section, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion."

Alia and Ranbir's friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy among many others took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.