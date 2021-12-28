Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor leave Mumbai to celebrate New Year together at secret location - Watch viral video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the most favourite couple in the Hindi film industry. They have never been shy about their relationship. As this is the festive time of the year, Bollywood celebrities are often spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving the city to celebrate New Year at foreign locations. The latest to follow this trend is the 'Brahmastra' couple. Ranbir and Alia were seen at the airport on Tuesday night leaving the Maharashtra capital to ring in the New Year together.

While Alia was seen wearing a trench coat and carrying an orange coloured handbag. Ranbir was seen in his casual look as he wore cargo pants along with a t-shirt and a jacket. The video has now gone viral on the internet.



Earlier on Tuesday itself, rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were snapped at the Mumbai airport while leaving for their New Year vacation. Reportedly, the 'Shershaah' couple has jetted off to the picturesque destination of the Maldives to bring in the New Year in each other's romantic company.

While Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, Alia Bhatt often shares pictures with him on her Instagram account. In September, Alia had shared pictures of him attending her father Mahesh Bhatt's birthday celebrations and in the same month, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor shared pictures from the 'Rockstar' actor's family birthday bash in which Alia was also present.

Alia and Ranbir will be sharing screen together for the first time as leads in 'Brahmastra', the most awaited film of 2022. Ayan Mukerji's directorial is an epic, fantasy, adventure drama whose motion poster was launched a few days back in Delhi by the trio. The film is scheduled to release on 9 September 2022.