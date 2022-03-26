Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor kick off wedding shopping? Couple’s new photo sparks rumours

One of the hottest pairs of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is keenly awaited by their followers. Now, the duo left their fans baffled, as their latest picture hints at pre-wedding shopping. Designer Beena Kannan shared a picture on her Instagram where she in smiles with Ranbir and Alia. This picture has sparked the rumours of the duo's wedding again.

Check out Beena's post

Many netizens commented on the picture, calling it wedding preparations. One user said, "Wedding shopping." While another user added, "It look likes wedding bells..." One of the followers asked, "Shaadi kab hai?" Another user suggested Beena to sign them for an ad, "Hi ma am pls cast them on seematti ad."

Speaking of Beena Kannan, she is a businesswoman, CEO and lead designer of popular Seematti textiles. Beena is also considered the epitome of bridal sarees, so Ranbir and Alia's meeting will certainly have such assumptions. Last year in December, it was said that Alia and Ranbir won’t do a destination wedding, they will go for a simple wedding. According to Bollywood Life, a close source to Alia said, “Alia and Ranbir might not to a destination wedding but will get hitched in Mumbai itself. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their close and loved ones, they don't t want to do a lavish wedding. It will be closed knit affair as Ranbir and Alia, both are very private individuals.”

The source also added, “Ranbir's uncles and Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt won't be able to travel far for their wedding, and due to their convenience and happiness, they too are ready to get hitched in Mumbai. It is said that they have almost finalised Taj Land Ends as their wedding venue."

On the work front, Alia has impressed masses with Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and she will next be seen with Ranbir in the much-awaited Brahmastra: Part One Shiva.