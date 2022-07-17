Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor expecting twins? Here's what dad-to-be said

File Photo

For the first time, father-to-be Ranbir Kapoor has fuelled rumours that he and Alia Bhatt are expecting twins. A few weeks after Alia Bhatt revealed she and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting a child, Ranbir revealed in a comment that they will be having not just one, but two kids.

Ranbir has been openly discussing parenthood in his interviews as of late due to his busy schedule promoting his forthcoming movie Shamshera. Him claimed during the promos that he and Alia Bhatt might be expecting twins.

In an interview with Film Companion, Ranbir was asked to play the game of two truths and one lie. After thinking for a few seconds, Ranbir said, "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work."

The guessing game on social media was quickly launched by fans. Fans had to determine which of Ranbir's assertions about having twins and taking a lengthy hiatus from work was a deception because his participation in the important mythological film Brahmastra is a well-known fact. Fans are certain that the other two parts are true, but the third part—about him taking a break—is a false.

Brahmastra, starring the husband-wife couple of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is one of the most awaited films of the year as the Ayan Mukerji-directed fantasy adventure drama is the first time that Ranbir and Alia will be sharing screen space together for the first time.

A day before the wedding of Ranbir and Alia, Ayan released the teaser of Kesariya and it broke the internet. Composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the audience has been waiting with bated breath for the whole song, and finally, the biggest love anthem of the year has been released on Sunday, July 17.

The 2-minute-and-52-second video shows Ranbir and Alia's crackling chemistry and the real-life couple exudes brilliance in each and every frame of the lovely track that is bound to become a superhit and will be one of the main draws in attracting people to theatres to watch the film on the big screen.