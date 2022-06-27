Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor expecting first child together, Karan Johar, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni react

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met on the sets of Brahmastra in 2018 and fell in love. The two got married on April 14.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first bundle of joy. Alia took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the good news with her fans and friends. She shared a picture, where the actress is seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen. She captioned the image: "Our baby......Coming soon." She followed up the caption with an infinity symbol, a red-heart emoji and a star emoticon.

In a second photo of the carousel post, Alia dropped an image of a mama and papa lion cuddling their cub. In response to Alia's post, her mother, Soni Razdan wrote in the comments section, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion."

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir's friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy among many others took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy? Couple's photo from hospital breaks internet

"Heart is bursting," Karan Johar wrote. The filmmaker also took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "So much love fort hem. My baby is going to be a mother! I can't express my feeling...so so so excited! Love you both."

"Congratss lovers!!" Parineeti Chopra wrote in the comments section of Alia's post. "Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait," commented Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 

Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram Stories and wrote alongside a photo of the power couple, "My babies are having a baby (heart and evil-eye emoji). I love you both @aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of Brahmastra in 2018 and fell in love. The two got married on April 14.

