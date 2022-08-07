Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor expecting baby in December 2022? Know here

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Within three months of getting married, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed that they were expecting a child. Following the announcement, the pair made their first-ever public appearance, leaving their followers in awe. In the little brown dress, Alia showed off her growing baby bump, leading to widespread claims that Alia appeared to be five months pregnant. The actress's due date is still unknown, and her admirers are clamouring to find out when the child will be born.

According to Bollywoodlife, an insider revealed, " Alia Bhatt is right now 4 months pregnant and the couple is expecting the baby's arrival in December that is by the end of this year. Alia is right now taking utmost care of her and is damn excited for her newborn arrival. Whole Ranbir expressed his excitement every time of becoming a father soon while he promoted his film Shamshera. Alia who is on her toes promoting her film Darlings has already kickstarted the promotions of Brahmastra along with hubby Ranbir and this is how they will even send time to with each other. While Alia gets a constant guidance from her mother and mommy in law when needed".

The source further said, " Ranbir and Alia have booked the hospital and mostly they will deliver in the most popular hospital in Khar. Alias regularly does her tests in these COVID times, however, the threat is almost minus, but the couple takes all the needed precautions and does the regular checkups".

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made headlines after they announced the pregnancy on social media this month, not only fans but their friends from the industry are happy and excited about their child. Sharing the news with the fans, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”