Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first new year after marriage, share adorable photos

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most celebrated couples. The year 2022 has been special to them as they got married and recently welcomed their first child together. Today, on Sunday, they celebrated their first new year together.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and dropped photos from her new year celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor and her family. She shared adorable photos, in the first photo, the actress looks extremely cute. In the group photo, she can be seen hugging Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “happy new new .. with my loveliest ones.”

Take a look:

Fans also reacted to the pictures, one of them wrote, “Alia love for her terrace in 2022.” The second one said, “i was about the sleep and you posted this.” The third one said, “She just want a very simple new year.” The third person commented, “Thank you Happy New Year 2023.” The fourth person wrote, “Happy happy 2023! The best part arrived in 22! But let 23 be cherished with memories n lots of love that's yet to unfold!”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the phase of motherhood, and even her little one is getting pampered by everyone. The Brahmastra star recently shared a photo of a brand-new bedding set that she received for Raha. The bed has Raha's name inscribed on it. Alia acknowledged the gift and the love through her Instagram. She shared a glimpse of the cute bed set in her stories, and wrote, "The most gorgeous bedding set. Thank you my lovely Rhea maasi."

Here's the photo

A few days ago, the star couple attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement. The engagement was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Right from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Janhvi Kapoor, several celebrities graced the festivities. However, it was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt that took away the attention or become the highlight of the celebrations. The new parents' arrived at the celebrations with their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir- Alia walked into the compound of Antilla hand-in-hand, and they were enjoying the vibes of celebration.

However, as soon as the video got circulated, the internet also got divided. While a section of netizens called Ranbir- Alia a power couple. Another section of netizens panned them for ignoring their newborn girl, Raha. A user wrote, "The only highlight of the whole event #ranbiralia." Another user wrote, "They scream royalty." One of the users wrote, "They look So royal." One of the netizens wrote, "Uff they look so good."

