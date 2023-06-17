Search icon
Alia Bhatt promotes Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Rahul Gandhi? Here’s what Redditors say

A pic of Alia Bhatt posing with her Heart of Stone co-stars during the film's promotion at the Tudum event goes viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 01:55 PM IST

Alia Bhatt who recently became the global brand ambassador of Gucci is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone. The photo of the actress from the promotional event went viral on social media and fans think she was promoting the film with Rahul Gandhi. 

A Reddit user shared a pic of Alia Bhatt posing with her Heart Of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actress was seen donning a pink oversized pantsuit and completed her look with a ponytail. Gal Gadot was seen wearing a black formal wear and Jamie Dornan was also twining with Gal. 

Alia for the Tudum event. Does her stylist hates her?
by u/Capable-Ad8558 in BollyBlindsNGossip

Netizens were not only unimpressed by Alia Bhatt’s style at the promotions but also thought Jamie Dornan to be Rahul Gandhi. One of the comments read, “I thought its a pj set. Who wears that in a pic with Gal Gadot and Rahul Gandhi.” Another wrote, “OMG i was about to comment, so lucky Gal Gadot got to meet Rahul Gandhi.” Another wrote, “what is Rahul Gandhi doing there?.” Another person joked, “So lucky Gal Gadot got to meet Rahul Gandhi.” Another wrote, “What is Kajol, Rahul Gandhi doing there?” 

Gal Gadot also shared a video showing a glimpse of their fun time during promotions and wrote, “Oi Brasil! Thank you for the warm welcome for #HeartofStone on our first day at #Tudum. See you tomorrow! #HeartofStone @netflix.” 

Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is an American movie starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt. The film marks Alia’s Hollywood debut and is going to release on August 11 on Netflix. The trailer of the movie is set to release today.

Meanwhile, after giving a blockbuster movie Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Karan Johar’s movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani for which she will be collaborating with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The movie also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.

Read As per Alia Bhatt, 'This Barbie is jet lagged’

 

