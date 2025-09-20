Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma or Sai Pallavi; fans suggest replacement for Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel

With Deepika Padukone not being part of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, fans and insiders alike are placing their bets on who could play SUM-80 alias Sumathi next - Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sai Pallavi, Pooja Hegde, Anushka Shetty, or Anushka Sharma are the names being floated on social media.

Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the leading roles, the 2024 epic sci-fi action Kalki 2898 AD became one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema. Its much-awaited seque has got hit with a twist no one saw coming as the makers have dropped Deepika from the project, citing "commitment" issues with the actress.

Kalki 2898 AD sequel, which would be directed once again by the visionary Nag Ashwin, is already being touted as one of the most anticipated films. With Deepika not being part of the sequel, the casting buzz has only added more fire to the hype. Fans and insiders alike are placing their bets on who could play SUM-80 alias Sumathi next.



Alia, Priyanka, Sai, Anushka, or Pooja - Who could replace Deepika in Kalki 2898 AD sequel?

Names such as Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sai Pallavi, Pooja Hegde, Anushka Shetty, and even Anushka Sharma are floating on the internet. Alia had already expressed she wants to work with Nag Ashwin. Priyanka is currently shooting for her grand comeback film with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana.

Anushka Shetty, the favourite of Telugu cinema and a proven queen of fantasy epics with Baahubali, would be a natural fit in Kalki’s mythical, futuristic world. After a long break from films, Anushka’s return in a mammoth project like Kalki 2 could be nothing short of spectacular. Some viewers even wish to see Prabhas reuniting with Pooja Hegde after Radhe Shyam.

Suggesting who could replace Deepika in Kalki 2898 AD sequel, one fan wrote on X, "Alia Bhatt is the better replacement of Deepika Padukone in #Kalki sequel in my opinion", while another added, "Deepika Padukone out from Kalki Cinematic Universe. Who'll perfect for her role in upcoming sequel? Priyanka Chopra would be perfect I guess." "Anushka Shetty for Kalki movies. Just do it", read another comment. A fan even shared a collage images of Deepika's face swapped with other actresses to see who would be he best replacement in the Kalki universe.

Deepika Padukone out from Kalki Cinematic Universe.



Who'll perfect for her role in upcoming sequel ???



Priyanka Chopra would be perfect i guess !#DeepikaPadukone #Prabhas #Kalki2898AD pic.twitter.com/SluXH9LLK3 — Rebel Maniac (@Varun_Cuts) September 18, 2025

Alia Bhatt is the better replacement of Deepika Padukone in #Kalki sequels in my opinion — Smruti Ranjan (@SmrutiR2003) September 18, 2025





What led to Deepika's removal from Kalki 2898 AD sequel?



As per reports, reasons behind Deepika's exit from the sequel are her demands for 7-hour shoot day and 25% increment in the fees from what she was paid for the first part. She also demanded a five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food for her entourage consisting of 25 people. The two parties tried to negotiate finances, but the talks fell through.

READ | Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files