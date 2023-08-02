Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif-starrer Jee Lee Zara shelved? Zoya Akhtar makes big revelation

Headlines

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

Meet ex-salesman who earned Rs 28014 crore wealth selling kurta-pyjama, sherwani, now works only 2 days per...

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

DNA Verified: Anant Ambani taking legal action against millionaire YouTuber Carryminati? Here’s the truth

Forgotten cricketer who tied Virender Sehwag’s record, only other Indian to score 300; where is he now?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

Meet ex-salesman who earned Rs 28014 crore wealth selling kurta-pyjama, sherwani, now works only 2 days per...

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

8 superfoods that help heal injuries fast

From house worth Rs 19 crore to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Ayushmann Khurrana

10 Animals that can regenerate organs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to have sequel? Here’s what Karan Johar has to say

India's highest grossing horror film ever earned Rs 266 crore; and it's not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif-starrer Jee Lee Zara shelved? Zoya Akhtar makes big revelation

Zoya Akhtar shares a big update about Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif's Jee Lee Zara.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Lee Zara starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra was announced in 2021 and has been the most-awaited movie since then. However, recently, reports suggested that the movie has been shelved which left fans disappointed. Now, Zoya Akhtar gives a major update about the film. 

Recently in a conversation with India Today, Zoya Akhtar gave an update about Farhan Akhtar’s movie Jee Lee Zara and quashed the reports of the project being shelved. The filmmaker said, “We are just waiting for the dates (of the actors).” However, she hasn’t clarified if the movie will be made with the same cast or whether Priyanka Chopra has walked out of the project. 

Earlier, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn’t align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time.” 

Jee Lee Zara will see Farhan Akhtar returning to director’s chair after Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra-starrer Don 2. The movie is written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and will reportedly follow the journey of three women on a road trip. 

The movie was earlier scheduled to go on floors by the end of this year, however, due to the issue with the dates of the actors, the movie is getting delayed. There were reports that Priyanka Chopra has opted out of the movie due to her work commitments, however, neither the actress nor the director has made any official statement yet. 

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar, the ace director is best known for Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara and after her success with web series titled Dahaad starring Vijay Varma and Reema Kagti, she is all set to impress the audience with her upcoming series Made in Heaven 2 which is scheduled to stream on leading OTT platform from August 10.

Read Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares intense first look from Kabir Khan's film, says ‘proud to be playing a real hero'

Lok Sabha 2024 poll preparations: PM Modi to hold meetings with NDA MPs from today

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

Seema Haider to star in Bollywood movie? Mumbai producer offers role to Pakistani woman amid spy allegations

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE