Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif-starrer Jee Lee Zara shelved? Zoya Akhtar makes big revelation

Zoya Akhtar shares a big update about Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif's Jee Lee Zara.

Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Lee Zara starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra was announced in 2021 and has been the most-awaited movie since then. However, recently, reports suggested that the movie has been shelved which left fans disappointed. Now, Zoya Akhtar gives a major update about the film.

Recently in a conversation with India Today, Zoya Akhtar gave an update about Farhan Akhtar’s movie Jee Lee Zara and quashed the reports of the project being shelved. The filmmaker said, “We are just waiting for the dates (of the actors).” However, she hasn’t clarified if the movie will be made with the same cast or whether Priyanka Chopra has walked out of the project.

Earlier, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn’t align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time.”

Jee Lee Zara will see Farhan Akhtar returning to director’s chair after Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra-starrer Don 2. The movie is written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and will reportedly follow the journey of three women on a road trip.

The movie was earlier scheduled to go on floors by the end of this year, however, due to the issue with the dates of the actors, the movie is getting delayed. There were reports that Priyanka Chopra has opted out of the movie due to her work commitments, however, neither the actress nor the director has made any official statement yet.

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar, the ace director is best known for Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara and after her success with web series titled Dahaad starring Vijay Varma and Reema Kagti, she is all set to impress the audience with her upcoming series Made in Heaven 2 which is scheduled to stream on leading OTT platform from August 10.

