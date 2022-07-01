Alia Bhatt poses with Karan Johar at Kapoor's dinner party, her pregnancy glow wins internet

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt poses with Kapoors and her pregnancy glow steals the show.

Alia Bhatt has always been a newsmaker, and she never fails to stun viewers with her performances. But, after announcing her pregnancy, her popularity has boosted up to new levels. There is a constant watch on Bhatt's every move, and activity by netizens, and her fans are adoring her looks.

Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film with Gal Gadot in London. Although Alia is having a hectic schedule, she isn't missing quality time with her family. Recently, the actress was spotted with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Babita Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni, Armaan Jain, and Manish Malhotra for a special dinner at a restaurant. Neetu Kapoor shared a carousel post of Kapoor family time, and Alia has taken all the attention.

Here are the photos

In another photo circulating on the internet, we can see Alia posing with Karan, and she's looking gorgeous in her no-makeup look. The pregnancy glow is pretty evident, and that's making her more adorable.

Here's the picture

Alia knows how to detox herself from a hectic shoot, hanging around with friends. Manish shared the image from their get-together, and the trio was looking stunningly stylish. Maniesh captured their moment with Karan and Alia and captioned it saying, "Taking in the London sun @aliabhatt @karanjohar."

Well, they do look stylish, but let's delve further into the story. Before they posed, They were all supposed to have some quiet time at a restaurant, but Alia didn't book tables for them. Sara shared a video where we can see, Karan asking the hotel representative for a table for 4, and the latter denied it straight away. Karan tried to convince Hotelier, but he didn't listen to him. This left Karan embarrassed, but he was also joking over the situation with Sara. On the work front, Alia was last seen in RRR, and she has the much-awaited Brahmastra Part One Shiva ready to release on September 9.