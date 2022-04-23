Alia Bhatt poses with her cat on wedding day, adorable photo goes VIRAL

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple looked adorable in simple but classy wedding outfits. Alia has been sharing photos from the ceremony on Instagram.

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt shared photos in which she can be seen posing with her cute white cat on her wedding day. In her second and third picture, she can be seen smiling. Fans have been dropping heart and fiery emojis under the post.

Alia Bhatt's marriage to Ranbir Kapoor has been a dreamy affair, and her fans are still drooling over her wedding photos. However, one rumour left her fans baffled. As per the report of Bollywood life, Alia Bhatt has opted out of Jr NTR's upcoming film. Rumours have it that Alia was approached for Koratala Siva's film, currently titled NTR30, and Alia has stepped out from the film. The report also stated that the reason is still unclear but Alia has also informed her decision to Siva. Now, the fact is that there were speculations, but the news is not true, since there was no official confirmation that Alia is part of the film.

Previously during SS Rajamouli's RRR, there have been multiple reports that Alia Bhatt is upset with her RRR team and SS Rajamouli, which is why she deleted all posts related to the film, however, this is not true. The actress responded to the rumours on Instagram, calling the situation 'randomness.'

She wrote, “In today’s randomness I’ve heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile gird because I prefer it to look less cluttered. I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita. I loved being directed by SS Rajamouli Sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan, I loved every single thing about my experience on this film.

She added that, “The only reason I’m bothered to clarify this is because Rajamouli sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful; film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide."