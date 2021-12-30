Alia Bhatt plays whisper challenge with Ram Charan, says 'Zindagi jhandwa'- WATCH

2022 mega release 'RRR' is all set to amaze viewers, but before that, the actors of Rajamouli's film graced 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' When you have Kapil Sharma with his gang, all you expect is a laughathon, and the stars of the film, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, director SS Rajamouli also had a blast on the show.

In the new promo, we see Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Rajamouli playing Whisper Challenge. Kapil starts the game by saying 'Zindagi jhandwa...phir bhi ghamandwa' to Alia. The latter guess the wording, and pass it on to Ram Charan, but Ram Charan fails to understand Alia's words, and he says, "Zindagi jalwa."

Then Jr NTR tries to guess Ram Charan and in excitement, he says, "Zindagi jalwa... woh thik hai.. uske baad? The whole team start laughing.

Watch the promo here

On the show, director S.S. Rajamouli revealed the reason behind titling his upcoming film 'RRR'. The show's host Kapil Sharma asks Rajamouli to reveal the reason for naming his film 'RRR'. Rajamouli said, "In the beginning, we didn't know what to put the title as, so we thought we should refer to the project as 'RRR' because of - Ram Charan, Rama Rao (Jr NTR) and Rajamouli. We started putting hashtags as RRR and the response of the audience was overwhelming so we kept 'RRR' as the title."

Rajamouli even shared in the Indian Express interview that Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are having cameos in the film. "They are playing cameos in the film, I am not going to cheat the audience about it. In terms of importance, they are equally and sometimes they are more important than the heroes themselves." 'RRR' will hit big screen on 7 January, 2022.