Alia Bhatt picks Elvish Yadav as Rocky, this contestant as Rani from Bigg Boss OTT 2 and it’s not Pooja Bhatt

Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant during the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Two weeks earlier, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia entered as wildcards in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Elvish has been winning hearts since he entered the show and now, Alia Bhatt too has picked him as Rocky, however, she didn’t pick Pooja Bhatt as Rani.

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress recently visited Chandigarh and during the press meet, she revealed her favourite contestant. The actress called Elvish Yadav a ‘Rocky personality’ and said, “Elvish mujhe bhot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa vo andaaz hai, jaise vo bolta hai, it's very entertaining. He is very funny. I like him a lot.”

Alia Bhatt reveals her favorite from Bigg Boss OTT - Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani & of course her sister Pooja Bhatt ji.



Alia says, Elvish bahot hi funny aur entertaining hain. Uska systumm hai! #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/hI7CbhsYsX — (@BiggBossTak) July 27, 2023

She then further went on to pick Rani from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and said, “Manisha Rani ko hum Rani bulate the kuki uske naam me Rani bhi hai. Unki jodi kafi cute lagti hai. (we call Manisha Rani as Rani because her name has Rani and their pair looks very cute together). ”

She then added, “But I have to take my sister's name kuki vo to humari ghar parivar ki Rani hai. The way she is (But i have to take my sister (Pooja Bhatt)'s name because she is the queen of our family. the way she is).”

Karan Johar is making his directorial comeback after 7 years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles and is scheduled to release on July 28.

Meanwhile, talking about nominations in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, this week only Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia are nominated and it will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end in the house.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started on June 17 and has been grabbing headlines since then. The show is hosted by Salman Khan who makes appearances on weekend episodes. The show was earlier scheduled to run for 6 weeks, however, considering the popularity of the show, it was extended for two more weeks and will now conclude on August 13.