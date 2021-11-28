Alia Bhatt pens emotional note for sister Shaheen’s birthday, calls her ‘My child’

Having a sister who cares for you is bliss, sisters share one of the strongest bonds in the entire world. Undoubtedly, they are best friends forever. Like others, B-town sisters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen have been there for each other.

On the occasion of her elder sister Shaheen’s birthday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with her. Along with the picture, she penned an emotional message. The actress wrote, “Happy birthday my sweetie. My happy place. My safe place. My mother. My best friend. My child. I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love!

I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and their mom Soni Razdan were seen posing with the Kapoor family, which Alia is soon going to be officially a part of. The Kapoor family had come together to celebrate actor and Alia’s beau Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain’s 31st birthday on Thursday, November 25. Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other family members were seen in attendance at the celebrations.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ with Ajay Devgn, ‘Darlings’ with Vijay Varma, ‘RRR’ and ‘Takht’.