Alia Bhatt part of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2? Film's trailer to release on..., will set stage for...

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is all set to release on August 14. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, has officially received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its trailer. War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 hit War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

When will Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 trailer release?

The trailer for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, which was officially cleared by the CBFC, is expected to release online by either July 24 or 25, three weeks before its official theatrical release on August 14. Reports state that the War 2 trailer is 2 minutes and 39 seconds long and has received a U/A rating from the CBFC, which means that it is suitable for audiences aged 16 and above with parental guidance.

Will Alia Bhatt also star in Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2?

War 2 is one of the biggest films in the YRF Spy Universe, as it will also set the stage for another film in the spy universe titled Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. While some reports claim that Alia Bhatt might also make a brief appearance in War 2, no official confirmation has been made so far.

When will War 2 release?

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's War 2, backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films and directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the sixth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe. It is all set to release on August 14, less than a month from now.

