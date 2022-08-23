Alia Bhatt opens up on live-in relationship with Ranbir Kapoor before marriage, says 'we were actually gonna...'

Responding to a question related to whether live-in relationships are the right way to go, Alia Bhatt said in an interview, "If you can, why not?"

Alia Bhatt is having a dream year both personally and professionally. With a blockbuster (Gangubai Kathiawadi) to her credit, her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Hollywood debut announcement, pregnancy announcement and her latest Netflix outing Darlings receiving rave reviews, there certainly is more than one reason for Alia Bhatt to be happy about. While this has been the first half of her eventful year, her next, Brahmastra will see Alia Bhatt paired opposite her husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the latter's Mumbai bungalow Vastu on April 14. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members.

In a recent chat, Alia Bhatt opened up about her personal life and her decision to move-in with Ranbir Kapoor before marriage.

Responding to a question related to whether live-in relationships are the right way to go, Alia Bhatt told Filmfare in an interview, "If you can, why not? I think it's great. You get used to each other, you get comfortable, you build so many memories without the pressure and that baggage or like 'shaadi karni hai (we want to get married)'. To each his own."

Alia Bhatt further added, "We were actually gonna get married which is why we planned to move in together but then the pandemic happened, so the planning couldn’t stop. So we were like at least go ahead with moving in and we’ll figure out the rest, let this all settle down." "Actually, we planned it like that only,” the actor added.

Talking about her equation with husband Ranbir Kapoor, in another interaction, Alia Bhatt shared that her marriage with the Shamshera star has made her more secure and stress-free. Alia said, "Ranbir is my best friend, so after marriage, nothing has changed between us. He is the same person. Jitni taareef karun kam hi hai. As a husband and as a life partner, it's a complete set of adjectives that I can use for him. He always supports me. Mujhe bahut hansaate hain. All of my concerns have vanished after getting married to him."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating after meeting on the sets of upcoming film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 9.