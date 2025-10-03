Alia Bhatt opens up on her relationship with Rishi Kapoor: 'We used to hang out every evening when we were....'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Alia Bhatt also shared she didn't realise that she is married into the Kapoor Khandaan until Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary celebrations in December 2024.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 10:18 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were the guests in the second episode of the celebrity talk show Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle on Amazon Prime Video. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars got candid about their relationship with each other, children and marriage. In one of the conversations, Alia also opened up about her relationship with her father-in-law, late actor Rishi Kapoor.

The National Award-winning actress said, "Actually, I spent a lot of time with him when we were filming Kapoor and Sons. At that time, I wasn't dating Ranbir or anyone else. But we used to hang out every evening. He had the most wonderful stories to tell. He used to love hanging out. After the shoot, he was like, 'Just sit and you know, chill and have dinner together.' That ambience was just too good. Like I really, really miss him."

Alia also shared she didn't realise that she is married into the Kapoor Khandaan until Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary celebrations in December 2024. "I feel when you are so internally into it, like when the relationships are so personal, you don't really look at it from a professional perspective. You know, like which legacy you are going into. I think that only comes when you know. We celebrated 100 years of Raj Kapoor. I think at that moment. I was like, 'Oh my god', you know, Raj Kapoor is Raha's great-grandfather. That link, I actually realised only then. When you are very involved in it, it's very personal."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating in 2018, and Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020. While Rishi was undergoing his treatment with leukemia in his last two years, Alia spent considerable amount of time with their family. In 2022, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot with each other and they welcomed their daughter Raha in the same year. 

