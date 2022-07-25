Alia Bhatt opens up about producing husband Ranbir Kapoor's directorial, says 'I will be upset...'

Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has turned into a producer with her upcoming dark comedy Darlings, and she opened up about producing her husband Ranbir Kapoor's directorial. Recently, the Shamshera actor opened up that during Covid lockdown, he had written a draft, and he wants to direct a film. So, during the trailer launch of Alia's upcoming movie, she was quipped about her interest in producing her hubby's film.

Bhatt was asked, will she instantly agree in producing it, or if she would ask for the script beforehand. At first, she laughed out loud over the question, and then she said, "It will be great. In fact, we had discussed it. I actually told him that 'if you don't make me produce it...I will be very upset. It's totally fine if you don't want to take me as an actor.' He (Ranbir) replied to me saying, 'no no I need you... you're a tyrant.' Alia stated that it was a joke and continued, "So, of course, I will instantly (produce it). As I said, I am a creative producer... toh main apne creative inputs writing stage pe de kar produce karungi."

During the same event, Alia also reacted to her Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh being trolled for his nude photoshoot. The actress instantly stated, "I don't like anything negative said about my favourite co-star Ranveer Singh...toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti. I love him, he's eternally favourite to every one of us actually and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love."

The trailer of one of the most anticipated films Darlings which stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Sha, and Vijay Varma has been released. Alia Bhatt, who is also the producer of the film, took to Instagram and dropped the trailer. Sharing the trailer, Alia Bhatt wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!." Netizens loved the trailer, they dropped hearts under the post. Filmmaker Shakun Batra wrote, "So proud of you Al!! Congratulations!!!"