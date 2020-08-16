Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy shower love and extend birthday wishes to their 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji celebrated his birthday on August 15 and turned 37. His Brahmastra actors Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy took to their social media pages and extended wishes to the filmmaker. Alia posted a video shot during the vacation they took with Ranbir Kapoor. In the video, Ayan and Alia are seen jumping into the sea from their boat while RK seems to have shot it. They both are seen holding hands while diving into the sea together.

Alia wrote a beautiful message which read as "It’s my best friends birthday.. and this video sums up our relationship in every way - fun.. free..together forever. Love you, my genius boy... Happy Birthday, Ayanuuuu."

While Mouni posted a couple of photos with Ayan taken during Brahmastra shoot. She captioned it stating, "Happy birthday Ayan! Even gibberish & things without meaning are beautiful with you!! May you continue being gods favouritest boy. Love you!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayan's third directorial is Brahmastra which is set to be a trilogy. The first instalment is being delayed several times and it was finally announced that the film is releasing on December 6, 2020. However, it depends on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic too. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan has been roped in for a special cameo.

Talking about Alia, her upcoming film is Sadak 2 which is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from August 28, 2020.