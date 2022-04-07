Soni Razdan, Helen are all smiles as they reunite after 20 years, photo goes viral

Soni Razdan took to social media on Wednesday to post a photo with veteran performer Helen, as well as a clue about their upcoming collaboration. Soni Razdan captioned the photo with a sweet note that said, "I think we actually met up again after more than 20 years. We share some wonderful special memories ! And we’re on the verge of making some more :) #helen #pastlives #memories #actorslife."

The two actresses are seen in the photo posing for the camera with their smiles on their faces.



Helen chose a mint green flowery ethnic dress, while Soni wore a patterned white outfit. They are spotted in a restaurant. Many fans and followers expressed their delight in the comments section shortly after the actress published the shot.

Neetu Kapoor reacted to the photo and wrote ‘nice soni.’

In the meantime, Soni Razdan was most recently seen in the web series Call My Agent: Bollywood, alongside Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor, Radhika Seth, and others. She has appeared in films such as Raazi, Sardar Ka Grandson, The Verdict, and others. She will then act alongside Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli in Raja Menon's Pippa. Helen was last seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal, and Randeep Hooda in the 2012 film Heroine.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Actor's bachelor party guest list REVEALED?

For the unversed, Soni Razdan’s daughter Alia Bhatt is reportedly all set to marry longtime beau Ranbir Kapoor. According to a Pinkvilla report, The couple's wedding location has been set since the day they chose to marry. And the location is none other than RK House, Kapoor's ancestral home. Ranbir is said to have chosen the location personally. Ranbir Kapoor was close to his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor, as we all know. On January 20, 1980, his parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, married at the RK House. As a result, Ranbir also wishes to marry his ladylove at the Chembur residence. Shaadi Squad wedding planners will handle the 450-person guest list.