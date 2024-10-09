Alia Bhatt graced Kareena Kapoor Khan's podcast show What Women Want and divulged details about her personal and professional life.

After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt is now set to spill some beans on the new season of the podcast show What Women Want, hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The makers recently dropped the promo offering a glimpse of the fun conversation where Alia makes playful banter after Kareena praises Ranbir’s social media skills.

In the recently released promo, Kareena heaped praises on her cousin Ranbir, claiming that he is excellent at it. In no time, Alia got back at her asking in which department—stalking or posting. "Which social media game—stalking or posting?" she said. For the unversed, Ranbir does not have an official social media account. However, Alia once made revelations about his private Instagram account which he uses to stalk selected people.

Besides this, Kareena also happens to question Alia’s skills at singing. When Alia revealed that she once aspired to be a singer, Kareena replied, I don't know if your voice is that good." Meanwhile, Alia is among a host of celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Mandira Bedi, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar and YouTuber Bhuvam Bam, who will appear on Kareena’s show.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. After dating for months, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding in April 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November of the same year. On the professional front, Alia is all set to reunite with her husband in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film also features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming film, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. Backed by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film is scheduled to release on October 11, 2024. On the other hand, Kareena recently unveiled the trailer of her most-anticipated film, Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film is set to arrive in theatres on Diwali this year.