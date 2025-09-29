Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Alia Bhatt melts hearts with special birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor, shares Raha’s adorable handmade card: 'Best papa...'

Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 on Sunday, and wife Alia Bhatt made sure the day felt nothing short of magical. To mark his special day, Alia took to her Instagram to give fans a glimpse of their love, family, and simple joys.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 07:36 AM IST

Alia Bhatt melts hearts with special birthday post for Ranbir Kapoor, shares Raha’s adorable handmade card: 'Best papa...'
Image credit: Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 on Sunday, and wife Alia Bhatt made sure the day felt nothing short of magical. To mark his special day, Alia took to her Instagram to give fans a glimpse of their love, family, and simple joys.

The first picture showed the two standing by the ocean, arms wrapped around each other as they watched a golden sunset together. The 'Raazi' actress looked stunning in a flowing blue dress, while Ranbir kept it casual in black.

However, the most heart-melting detail came from little Raha. The little one gifted her dad a handmade card with the words "Happy Birthday, Best Papa in the World" scribbled lovingly across it. Fans couldn't stop gushing over the gesture, with many calling it the "sweetest gift ever."

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

Earlier in the day, the actor was also seen stepping out of his home to celebrate with the photographers who had gathered outside. Videos shared by paparazzi showed Ranbir dressed in a red collared T-shirt and denim jeans, greeting everyone with folded hands.

He cut a large birthday cake kept outside his residence and even shared pieces with the people around him. The actor also posed for selfies with photographers before heading inside. Earlier, his mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, took to her Instagram to share an adorable family picture featuring both Ranbir and Alia Bhatt.

Neetu wrote, "Happy birthday, my love. So grateful and blessed to have you."

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also dedicated a string of pictures to celebrate his birthday. Along with an unseen childhood photo that featured a very young Ranbir and Riddhima with their parents, the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, she wrote, "To the rockstar of our family. Happy Birthday, Rans. Love you."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War,' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic 'Ramayana'. Ranbir was most recently seen in the Netflix show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' in a cameo role.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from  ANI)

