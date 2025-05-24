Alia Bhatt, who looked absolutely stunning in the mermaid gown, was styled by Anil Kapoor's daughter and filmmaker-stylist Rhea Kapoor for her debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Just a day before the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 concludes on Saturday, May 24, Alia Bhatt made her debut at the prestigious international event and she looked absolutely stunning. The National Award-winning actress wore an ivory-nude Schiaparelli mermaid gown as she walked the red carpet and attended the premiere of the 2025 heist film The Mastermind.

Bhatt completed the look with a slicked-back bun, accentuated by softly twirled baby hairs gelled onto her forehead. She kept her signature dewy makeup minimal, letting a touch of rosy blush and lipstick enhance the nude-toned dress. For accessories, she chose pearl and diamond stud earrings along with a statement pear-shaped diamond ring. Alia was styled by Anil Kapoor's daughter and filmmaker-stylist Rhea Kapoor.

The Raazi actress also dropped the pictures of her breathtaking look on her Instagram with the caption, "Hello Cannes." Reacting to her pictures, one of her fans wrote, "This is one of your best looks yet first the Met Gala, now Cannes! You’re truly on a roll, queen", while another added, "You're a vision of loveliness, Alia. That gown is divine, and you're totally owning the red carpet. Stunning, ethereal, and absolutely breathtaking."

Talking about her debut at Cannes, the actress had earlier told media, "There’s something absolutely special about firsts — and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L’Oréal Paris at the Festival with this year’s theme, ‘Lights, Beauty and Action’. To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self worth. It’s limitless, it’s unique. I'm proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman’s journey and empowers them to shine in their own light."

READ | Meet actor who studied at IIT Delhi, quit high-paying job, became OTT star, is now dating 7 year older actress...