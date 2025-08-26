Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Alia Bhatt loses cool after privacy breach of her new bungalow, WARNS legal action to fans, paps if..: 'Would you tolerate...'

Alia Bhatt got angry after videos and photos from her under-construction bungalow went viral on the internet. The actress made a firm warning to netizens and paparazzi not to film her home without consent, or else legal action will be taken.

IANS

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 06:10 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Alia Bhatt loses cool after privacy breach of her new bungalow, WARNS legal action to fans, paps if..: 'Would you tolerate...'
Actress Alia Bhatt is upset after an inside video of her unfinished bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra area circulated on social media without her knowledge or consent. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Alia expressed her concern through a sincere note that read: “I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited – sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home- still under construction has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent.”

Alia termed it a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. The ‘Jigra’ actress added: “Filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not 'content' – it’s a violation. It should never be normalised.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would,” Alia pointed out. The ‘Highway’ actress also urged everyone who comes across such content not to share it further. “So, here’s a humble but film request – if you come across such content online, please don’t forward it or share it further,” Alia said.

She further asked the media to take down the footage of her under-construction house immediately. “And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you,” her note concluded.

Power couple, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s new residence, named ‘The Krishna Raj bungalow’, which has been under construction for quite some time, is finally almost ready. If the reports are to be believed, right now, the finishing touches are being done on the interiors, which is expected to take around a month. If all goes as planned, Ranbir and Alia are likely to move into their new abode around Diwali this year.

