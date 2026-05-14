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Alia Bhatt looks like a princess in dreamy powder blue gown at Cannes 2026 red carpet: Watch viral video

Alia Bhatt mesmerised at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2026 in a dreamy powder blue gown.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 14, 2026, 07:56 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Alia Bhatt looks like a princess in dreamy powder blue gown at Cannes 2026 red carpet: Watch viral video
Image credit: Instagram
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Once again, Alia Bhatt grabbed everyone’s attention at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2026 with her stunning red carpet appearance on Wednesday evening.

Dressed in an ethereal powder blue gown, the actor radiated elegance and charm, leaving fans and photographers captivated with her fairytale-inspired look. Her appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the festival.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt @aliaabhatt)

The flowing gown perfectly complemented the glamour of Cannes, adding a dreamy and princess-like touch to her overall appearance. Before making her way to the red carpet, Alia gave fans a sneak peek of her look through her Instagram Story. In the clip, the actor was seen standing gracefully with her back to the camera, opening the curtains as natural light filled the room, creating a cinematic visual. She captioned the post, "Almost time."

Keeping her styling subtle yet sophisticated, Alia paired the ensemble with a delicate lace choker featuring a pendant, enhancing the elegance of her overall look. She attended the premiere of A Woman's Life at the festival.

This marks Alia’s second consecutive appearance at Cannes as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. Last year, she made her much-awaited debut at the prestigious event in a custom-made gown by Schiaparelli, which received widespread praise from fashion enthusiasts and fans alike.

The prestigious festival began on May 12 and will continue till May 23.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the upcoming spy thriller Alpha. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Directed by Shiv Rawail and backed by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release in theatres on July 10.

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