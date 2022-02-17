Alia Bhatt looks drop-dead gorgeous in white power suit with a twist for Berlinale Day 2

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Berlin to attend the world premiere of her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', has shared her look of the day at the Berlinale Special Galas.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Alia shared pictures in which she looks drop-dead gorgeous, dressed in a white power suit, teamed with a flowy matching lower. She tied her hair back and kept her make-up natural. The highlight of her classy look is the gorgeous pair of ivory-and-gold earrings.

Actors Neetu Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh dropped fire emoticons in the comment section.

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt had taken to her Instagram handle to drop some mesmerising photos of herself, giving fans a glimpse of her stunning red carpet look for Day 1 of the festival.

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia opted for a pristine white look, in line with her appearances so far for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions in India. Alia opted for a breathtaking off-the-shoulder Dolce and Gabbana jacquard gown featuring artistic and intricate cut-outs done all over the dress. A fitted waistband with a layered neck teamed with a flared skirt completed Alia's stunning look. Additionally, Alia also teamed her attire with a white coat and accessorised her look with flowers in her hair.

For the unversed, `Gangubai Kathiawadi`, which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25.