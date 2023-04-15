Alia Bhatt kisses Ranbir Kapoor while interacting with paparazzi, gets trolled for 'fake PDA': 'Itni overacting kyun...'

Ranbir Kpaoor-Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who recently embraced parenthood celebrated their 1st anniversary yesterday. The couple was papped visiting their new house in Mumbai which is under construction. The couple got trolled for showing a ‘fake PDA’ in front of the paps.

On Friday, Viral Bhayani posted a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sitting in their car and shaking hands with fans. The actor was seen in a faded black shirt and matching trousers and Alia wore a white top with black denim. In the video, Alia Bhatt could be seen kissing Ranbir Kapoor while he was shaking hands with fans and later when the paparazzi asked for a candid photo, the actress was seen laughing while hugging her husband and Ranbir said, “This is candid only.”

The paparazzi account shared the video with the caption, Bollywood's new parents or we say little Raha's beautiful parents, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate their first wedding anniversary. this couple is super adorable!! We wish them all the love and success!!”

After watching the video, fans trolled the couple for ‘fake PDA’ in the comment section. One of the comments read, “They’ll sleep on different floors after showing fake PDA in front of media.” Another wrote, “He is yours now, not Deepika or Katrina’s why are you overacting.” “Why she is always overacting,” another fan wrote. Another comment read, “Alia trying so hard to show they are deeply in love but the reality is different.”

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar romancing Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Rashmika Mandana and the gangster drama is all set to release on August 11, 2023. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen sharing the screen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra and will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress will romance her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in the film. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles and is set for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023.

