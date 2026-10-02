Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar to unite with Hollywood star Rami Malek, along with Sachin Tendulkar, Shreya Ghoshal, not for a film, but for...

Alia Bhatt will be joined by Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and British actress and musician Simone Ashley for The Earthshot Prize in Mumbai. The ceremony will be hosted by Karan Johar.

Actress Alia Bhatt has opened up about being part of The Earthshot Prize in Mumbai. She described the event as a celebration of hope, ideas, and action. The 'Student of the Year' actress said she is looking forward to celebrating changemakers from across the world who are finding innovative ways to protect and repair the planet.

In a statement, Alia said, "The Earthshot Prize is really about hope... but hope that comes with ideas, action and people who are finding new ways forward. That's what makes it so inspiring to be a part of. There are people across the world doing incredible work to protect and repair our planet, often in ways we may never have imagined." "And to have Mumbai bring all these people together feels very special. I'm proud that India gets to be part of this moment, and I'm really looking forward to celebrating the people behind these solutions and the work they're doing for all of us."

The 'Raazi' actress will present one of the five Earthshot Prize awards at the ceremony. The event will bring together around 5,000 guests to honour people and organizations working on solutions to major environmental challenges around the world. Alia will be joined by Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and British actress and musician Simone Ashley, among other presenters and special guests. The ceremony will be hosted by Karan Johar.

Karan Johar also shared his views on the award night, and said, "To host The Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai is a privilege that fills me with immense pride. Prince William’s vision for The Earthshot Prize has ignited a global movement of hope, innovation, and urgent action, and India, with its boundless creativity and resilience, is the perfect stage for that mission. I’m honored to welcome brilliant minds and bold changemakers whose ideas can reshape our planet’s future. This is more than an awards ceremony; it is a celebration of humanity’s determination to heal the world, and India is ready to shine."

Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek also said, "We need stories of hope, people who show us that change is possible. The Earthshot Prize Finalists embody this spirit, meeting the urgency of this moment with action. It’s an honor to be in Mumbai to celebrate their outstanding achievements.”

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the world’s most celebrated cricketers and a longstanding advocate for social causes, said, "Some of the greatest challenges are overcome when people unite with a shared purpose and the determination to make a difference. The Earthshot Prize celebrates people who are doing exactly that for our planet – turning bold ideas into meaningful action. It is inspiring to see innovators from India and around the world developing solutions that can create lasting change. I am thrilled to be part of this special celebration in Mumbai and to recognise those working towards a healthier and more sustainable future for generations to come.”

Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President & Head Prime Video, said, "India has a rich history of storytelling, and the most powerful stories are the ones that move people to act. We're proud that Mumbai will host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night, and that Prime Video will bring these extraordinary stories of innovation and hope to audiences across 240 countries and territories. At Prime Video, we believe entertainment is a force for change — and there is no better proof than the remarkable Finalists being celebrated this evening."

Jason Knauf, CEO of The Earthshot Prize, shared his take on the award ceremony, and said, "The biggest story in the world today isn't just the challenges facing our planet, it’s also the movement of people rising to meet them. Mumbai will be the biggest and best Earthshot Prize Awards Night yet, a celebration of environmental leadership with an extraordinary line-up of stars. And thanks to our fantastic partners at Prime Video, audiences around the world will get to experience the moment and be inspired to act."

The 2026 Awards Night will mark the first time the event is streamed globally on Prime Video, with audiences in more than 240 countries and territories able to watch the celebration in more than 40 languages. For the unversed, the Earthshot Prize was started by Prince William in 2020. It recognizes and supports people and organizations working on innovative ways to tackle environmental problems and protect the planet.