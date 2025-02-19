Vicky Kaushal's performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is the major highlight of the historical actioner Chhaava, which is currently ruling the box office.

The historical action drama Chhaava is roaring at the box office. Vicky Kaushal's performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is being hailed by the audiences, who are now demanding another National Award for Best Actor for him after Uri: The Surgical Strike. Now, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar have also shared their praise for Vicky's performance in the film.

Alia took to her Instagram Stories, shared a poster of the film, and wrote, "Vicky Kaushal! What are you???? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava." Karan also shared the poster on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Chaava!!! Badhai ho on the BLOCKBUSTER success of a solid film with an unstoppable and emotionally visceral and relentless last act!! Vicky Kaushal is brilliant and is the SOUL and heartbeat of every frame and Akshaye Khanna is exemplary!! Congrats to Dinoo, Laxman and all." Vicky reshared their Stories on his Instagram and thanked both of them.









Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar have worked with Vicky Kaushal in the 2018 spy drama Raazi, which was directed by Meghna Gulzar. With the global collections of Rs 195 crore, Raazi was the second highest-grossing film of Vicky Kaushal until his latest release. Within just five days, Chhaava has broken Raazi's record and is now the second biggest hit of Vicky after the 2019 war drama Uri.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the historical actioner also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Sambhaji's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the leading roles. The film also has Divya Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam essaying key historical figures.

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films. The film hit theatres on February 14 and till now, it has earned Rs 165 crore net in India and grossed Rs 225 crore worldwide. It is is based on Shivaji Samant's Marathi novel Chhava published in 2015.