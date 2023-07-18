Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s 12th project together to be Vasan Bala’s next action thriller? Here’s what we know

According to reports, Alia Bhatt will lead Vasan Bala's next action thriller produced by Karan Johar.

Alia Bhatt who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was recently reported to become the first female lead of Yash Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe to have a standalone spy film of her own. Now, if reports are to be believed, the actress will be headlining Vasan Bala’s next action thriller.

According to reports from Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar who have earlier delivered several box office hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi, and Raazi, among others have signed their 12th film project together. The yet untitled is helmed by Vasan Bala who is known for movies like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling.

A source close to the project told the entertainment portal, “Vasan Bala is known for his distinct storytelling and unconventional narratives. His film with Alia Bhatt also promises to be a refreshing and unique cinematic experience for Hindi audiences. Alia will be seen playing one of the most challenging roles of her career in this movie, and she is excited to go on this new adventure and explore a genre she hasn’t attempted before. Bala has written a cracking jailbreak story, and people who are aware of this project are already excited about it. This is going to be a heck of an interesting movie.”



The actress is expected to start filming in September 2023 and soon after that, the actress will be heading to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra which is scheduled to go on floors in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is helmed by Karan Johar and also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The romantic drama is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28. Other than this, the actress is also all set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone.

