From 'Black' to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt's journey to finally becoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's heroine

Ever since the first poster of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' had dropped last year, cinephiles had been waiting to witness Sanjay Leela Bhansali cast his magic yet again onscreen, this time with none other than, Alia Bhatt.

But did you know that it's been a long journey, literally taken Alia Bhatt years to finally bag a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and eventually become his muse?

Alia had first auditioned for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black' starring Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan. Alia was 9 years old and had auditioned for the role of young Rani in the film. However, she did not get the role because according to Alia, her audition was 'rubbish'. The role was ultimately played by Ayesha Kapur.

In a recent Instagram live with singer Shreya Ghoshal, Alia even spoke about the time she had auditioned for the role in 'Black'. She said, "It's been a long journey. I had met sir when I was nine years old. I had gone to audition for Black. Sir saw me and said 'yeh child actor nahi hai, yeh heroine hai'. Anyway, I had done some rubbish audition so I didn't get that film. But I remember he looked at me and said 'iske saath one day I'm going to make a film'. That one day ke liye I've waited very long. From nine, now am twenty-nine years old. Finally, the film is going to release. It's been one hell of a journey."

Alia's journey to becoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's muse was not without roadblocks. In March 2019, Alia and Sanjay had come together for 'Inshallah'. Alia had even tweeted about her dream coming true. "Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called "Inshallah", Alia's tweeted read.

However, due to reasons unknown, in August the same year, Bhansali Productions had tweeted saying that they have decided to shelve the film. "Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now... Further announcement will be out soon... God willing," read the tweet.

Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now... Further announcement will be out soon... God willing @prerna982 August 26, 2019

Alia's dream of featuring in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was shattered once again.

READ: Alia Bhatt looks drop-dead gorgeous in white power suit with a twist for Berlinale Day 2

However, it all came true when she was offered 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Although Alia "picked her bag and ran out of his office" the first time she heard the script, she finally came around and took up the role, believing in the master filmmaker and surrendering to his vision.

Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to hit theatres on February 25.