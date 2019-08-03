Alia Bhatt is one cute and grumpy kid in this throwback photo with sister Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is the youngest one in the Bhatt family and is thoroughly pampered by all. From her parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan to siblings Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, everybody can't stop gushing over Alia. If we dig out the old photos of the Kalank actor, her cherubic look makes people go aww and we can't agree more. Her family members are often seen sharing throwback photos of Alia.

Today, Shaheen decided to take a trip down memory lane and shared a vintage photo with Alia. In the photo, the actor is seen sitting on her sister's lap while giving a cute and grumpy look. Shaheen posted the photo with an unusual caption stating, "Now I know why my career as a ventriloquist crashed and burned." They both are seen wearing white nightwear and do make for adorable siblings duo.

Check out the photo below:

Alia has been with her sister Shaheen throughout while she was battling with depression. Talking about the same, she spoke about a few years ago saying, "All those who are close to her know about it. It’s not as if Shaheen had never spoken about it before. She has, to her loved ones. Apart from depression, my sister also has insomnia. So we’ve spent many sleepless nights talking. Though my sister and I share a very honest relationship and we’re very close, nothing that I can say or do can help her situation. So yes, she has to constantly work herself out of her depression."