Rahul Bhatt recently shared his thoughts on his half-sister Alia Bhatt during an interview. While acknowledging her success and talent, he said he believes his sister Pooja Bhatt is more gifted as an actor.

Rahul mentioned that he respects Alia, especially for how she looks after their other sister, Shaheen Bhatt. He clarified that though Alia is doing exceptionally well in her career, in his eyes, Pooja’s talent stands out more.

For the unversed, Rahul and Pooja are Mahesh Bhatt’s children from his first marriage to Kiran Bhatt, while Alia and Shaheen are from his second marriage to Soni Razdan.

In a recent conversation with Hindi Rush, Rahul Bhatt opened up about his views on his half-sister Alia Bhatt, praising her for her success and media presence but drawing a stark comparison with his sister Pooja Bhatt. He said, "She has got talent. She has the universe with her. She understands PR. She has everything and when you have everything, the universe conspires to make it happen. In my opinion, she is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is. Not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is ‘paani kam chai (not as good)’. Amongst the siblings, the most talented and the most moralistic is Pooja.”

Pooja Bhatt was a well-known actress during the 1990s, gaining popularity through impactful roles in films such as Sadak and Zakhm, among others. Her performances during that era earned her both critical acclaim and a strong fan following.

Rahul Bhatt, while reflecting on Mahesh Bhatt’s legacy, shared that he believes it was Pooja Bhatt who truly carried it forward. According to him, Pooja not only inherited her father’s creative instincts but also upheld his values and vision through her work in the industry.

"Pooja took my father’s legacy ahead. I saw her in her stardom. She was the biggest sex symbol of the country then," he said.

Rahul Bhatt also opened up about his bond with Alia Bhatt, mentioning that their relationship isn’t very close. He said they don’t share the kind of connection where he could casually visit her home, indicating that while there’s mutual respect, there’s a noticeable emotional distance between them.