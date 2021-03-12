Alia Bhatt is 'major missing' Ranbir Kapoor, posts a rare moment of holding his hand

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently quarantining after contracting novel coronavirus, is being missed by his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Alia, on Friday, took to her Instagram account and posted a rare photo holding Ranbir's hand. She captioned the post saying, "major missing," along with an infinity sign and a heart emoji.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account on Thursday and shared a story that read "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all. #DoGazKiDoori #MaskHai Zaroori."

Check out her post here.

She was later in the evening, also spotted in a Mumbai temple as she sought Lord Shiva's blessings on Maha Shivratri. She was accompanied by Ayan Mukerji, her 'Brahmastra' director.

Also read Alia Bhatt resumes work after testing negative for COVID-19, thanks fans for their good wishes

Meanwhile, it was Ranbir's mother and veteran star Neetu Kapoor who had confirmed the news of Ranbir testing positive for COVID-19 on social media. Neetu took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Ranbir while revealing the news. She wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well."

The veteran actor also stated that Ranbir has been in home quarantine, as per BMC rules. She added in the caption, "He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions."

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Ranbir and Alia have 'Brahmastra' in the pipeline, the former is also working on 'Shamshera', co-starring Vaani Kapoor, 'Animal' and an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan, while Alia has 'Gangubai Kathiadwadi' slated for release this year.