'Alia Bhatt is completely ignoring him': Orry shakes hand with Ranbir Kapoor, actress' reaction grabs attention

The photos of Orry posing with Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Harnaaz Sandhu, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are doing rounds on social media.

Orry, who is now one of the most popular faces in the country, never fails to make headlines with his appearances at fancy events. He was recently spotted at Filmfare where he was seen posing with the Bollywood stars.

The photos of him posing with Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Harnaaz Sandhu are doing rounds on social media. However, what caught everyone's attention was his pic with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Orry can be seen shaking hands with the Animal star while Alia sitting beside him. Social media users felt that the actress was 'ignoring' him.

One of the social media users wrote, "See how alia ignoring orry like she ignore beggars on the road." The second one said, "Alia is completely ignoring him." The third one said, "Alia bhat ignoring him like a pro." The fourth person commented, "I liked alia reaction to orry go girl."

When Orry appeared on KWK, he shared that he has 'minions' working in the 'relevance room' in 'the Orry office'. He told the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, "In the Orry office, my office, there is a room called the relevance room. All my minions have to dress up like me and think like me and talk like me. In my relevance room, all my minions come up with ideas. We have mood boards, and they pitch ideas on how to keep me relevant, and that’s how I stay in the news. This is a hustle."

"In the Orry room, we're now planning my demise", he stated. Karan was left shocked as he asked him, "Your digital demise?", and he answered in affirmative, "Yes, my digital demise." "The Orry-ians want to see me fall. We are waiting for the right idea", Orry continued. He added, "And then, we’ll plan a comeback. Karan, in a movie, every lead goes up, and then they have to have a fall, and then they have a comeback. My fall is coming." Karan then remarked, "I have never known anyone to plan their demise", and Orry answered him, "Before anyone else can plan it, I am planning it. Before anyone else can take away my 15-minute fame, I kill it."