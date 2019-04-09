Alia Bhatt: I will scream from Bandra Bandstand and Gaiety Galaxy when I'm getting married

Alia Bhatt was recently bestowed with Best Actor award for her role in Raazi at a recently held awards function. During her winning speech, the actor sweetly said, "I love you" to her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor which left him blushing. Even on her Instagram post, Alia mentioned about Ranbir romantically by writing, "And last but not the least MY special one - the one that makes my heart smile and eyes shine"

During an interaction with Bombay Times, when Alia was asked about her relationship with RK, she recalled that onstage moment. The actor stated, "What connects Ranbir and I is for me to understand. What I did at that moment (Filmfare Awards) of thanking him was purely out of gratitude, and honesty, and it was all heart. Why I feel what I feel is very personal and I don’t think it can be discussed in public domain. This is the first time that I am talking about anything like this (referring to relationships) in my life. I would like to keep it sacred and simple. Discussing why, why not, how.. gives it unnecessary attention, which could go either way. So, I might as well leave it aside."

On being quizzed about her marriage plans yet again, Bhatt replied, "I don’t want to get married right now. When I am getting married, everyone will know. Main Bandra bandstand aur Gaiety Galaxy se chilla chillaake bolungi ke meri shaadi honewali hai (smiles)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia are all set to work together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which will release by the end of this year.