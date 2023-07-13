Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Alia Bhatt can be seen helping a pap wear his chappal in the viral video.

On Thursday, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was seen helping a pap whose slippers were left while clicking her photos. She was seen holding his slipper and was asking him wear it. The video of the actress went viral on social media.

Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote, “#aliabhatt ye chappal kiska h?” Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “chappal framed forever.” The second one said, “She's so Lovely and Humble agar koi aur actress hoti toh bolti euuwww that's why Alia is my fav.” The third one said, “It's really so sweet of her... seriously so down to earth.”

The fourth person said, “Now that was sweet - Purani wali alia.” The fifth one said, “Down to earth see chapal uthae hai.” The fifth one said, “Achchi baat hain yeh. Par yeh Koi next film Hit hone ki stunt na Ho. Down to earth kinda people are God’s child.” Another person said, “Muje pasand nahi ye par aaj dil pighal gaya.”

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt attended the launch of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series, Mission Start Ab in New Delhi. Talking about her brand Ed-a-Mamma, the actress talked about being nervous about her style during pregnancy and said, “In 2022, I was expecting a child, and I looked at my wardrobe, and there were no clothes for me that I wanted to wear. And I was nervous about how my style is going to evolve over the next couple of months.”

She further added, “Then, I started making changes to my wardrobe. And then comes the maternity collection of Ed-a-Mamma. That was not something that I planned. and then subsequently came infants and all of that. so now we have 0-14, and my plan now is to include personal care, sustainable diapers, sustainable toys.”

