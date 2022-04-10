Alia Bhatt heads for shoot before her rumoured wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, video goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has already created enough news, and every moment of the duo has been closely overlooked by the paparazzi. Now, before the rumoured big-fat wedding, the actress was spotted leaving her Juhu house for Karjat.

Now, before you jump with your guns, let us tell you that she left for Karjat for her shoot, and the paparazzi followed her car for some time. Viral Bhayani posted the video with the caption, "We follow her all the way to Vashi from Juhu. She is on her way to Karjat for her shoot."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt haven't confirmed their wedding yet, though it has already become the most talked-about event of the season. The celebrations are rumoured to happen next week in Mumbai between April 13-April 18. After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's lavish wedding in December 2021, this is the most awaited moment for B-town and Ranbir-Alia's fans across the nation.

Though Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor has been tight-lipped about their marriage, there have been several videos doing rounds on social media which are suggesting that the big fat Punjabi wedding is definitely on the cards for the couple next week. On the morning of Sunday, April 10, Alia and Ranbir's new home Krishna Raj Bungalow was being decked up with lights and the pictures and videos of the same are going viral on the internet.

While sharing the above video on his Instagram handle, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared an update about the wedding festivities as he wrote, "#krishnaraj bungalow decked up with lights ahead of the #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt shaadi. We try to get confirmation on the wedding reception whether it is happening on April 17th at Taj Hotel or April 19th at Grand Hyatt. But as of now there is no official confirmation from the official source.