Alia Bhatt has this to say about Pooja Bhatt competing with Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha for BB OTT 2 finale

As Bigg Boss OTT 2 is reaching the grand finale, Alia Bhatt has a special message for her elder sister, Pooja Bhatt.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is two weeks away, and Pooja Bhatt's sister, Alia Bhatt has a special wish for her. Recently, the actress attended a success press conference for her latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RARKPK) with veteran actor Dharmendra, her co-star Ranveer Singh, and the director Karan Johar.

After the press conference, Alia was leaving the venue, and she was surrounded by paps. One of the reporters asked her to share her reaction about Pooja Bhatt's gameplay, and her anticipation for BB OTT 2 finale. While walking towards her car, Alia turned around and quickly said, "Woh waha hai, wohi mere liye jeete (She's there, I want her to win the show). I love her."

As far as Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale is concerned, the top seven contestants include Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhurve will compete for the trophy. The last eviction of the season took place this Sunday. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale will take place on August 13.

Speaking about Alia's latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s return to directing a feature film after almost seven years. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular couple, who come from different families and cultural backgrounds in Delhi. The story revolves around them switching their homes in order to convince themselves and their families of their love.

The film has been praised by critics for being more progressive than Johar’s previous outings and also for its breezy storytelling despite a 2-hour 50-minute runtime. The performances of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as well as the supporting cast, chiefly Jaya Bachchan and Tota Roy Chowdhury, have also been praised. Till now, the film has collected Rs 67.12 crores in India.