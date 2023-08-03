Alia Bhatt has this to say about Pooja Bhatt competing with Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha for BB OTT 2 finale

Headlines

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey as an actor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

'Iron Man ki movie mein Spider-Man aaya toh bhi...': Utkarsh Sharma on his screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Meet billionaire Rahul Bajaj's son Rajiv, who introduced iconic Pulsar bike in India, now has whopping net worth of...

Amit Shah and AAP lock horns in Lok Sabha over Delhi Bill: ‘Kejriwal govt wants to hide corruption…’

IAS success story: Meet laborer who used to earn Rs 10 per day breaking stones, cleared UPSC with rank…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey as an actor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

'Iron Man ki movie mein Spider-Man aaya toh bhi...': Utkarsh Sharma on his screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Meet billionaire Rahul Bajaj's son Rajiv, who introduced iconic Pulsar bike in India, now has whopping net worth of...

9 tallest bowlers in the world

Eye flu: 10 tips to avoid conjunctivitis amid monsoon spike

10 Predators that eat snakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey as an actor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Karan Johar reveals buying bra for his mother, says 'it was never a taboo topic'

'Iron Man ki movie mein Spider-Man aaya toh bhi...': Utkarsh Sharma on his screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt has this to say about Pooja Bhatt competing with Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha for BB OTT 2 finale

As Bigg Boss OTT 2 is reaching the grand finale, Alia Bhatt has a special message for her elder sister, Pooja Bhatt.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is two weeks away, and Pooja Bhatt's sister, Alia Bhatt has a special wish for her. Recently, the actress attended a success press conference for her latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RARKPK) with veteran actor Dharmendra, her co-star Ranveer Singh, and the director Karan Johar. 

After the press conference, Alia was leaving the venue, and she was surrounded by paps. One of the reporters asked her to share her reaction about Pooja Bhatt's gameplay, and her anticipation for BB OTT 2 finale. While walking towards her car, Alia turned around and quickly said, "Woh waha hai, wohi mere liye jeete (She's there, I want her to win the show). I love her." 

Watch the video

As far as Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale is concerned, the top seven contestants include Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhurve will compete for the trophy. The last eviction of the season took place this Sunday. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale will take place on August 13. 

Speaking about Alia's latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s return to directing a feature film after almost seven years. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular couple, who come from different families and cultural backgrounds in Delhi. The story revolves around them switching their homes in order to convince themselves and their families of their love.

The film has been praised by critics for being more progressive than Johar’s previous outings and also for its breezy storytelling despite a 2-hour 50-minute runtime. The performances of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as well as the supporting cast, chiefly Jaya Bachchan and Tota Roy Chowdhury, have also been praised. Till now, the film has collected Rs 67.12 crores in India. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

Haryana violence live updates: Death toll rises to 5, mosque attacked in Gurugram, curfew in Nuh

Old video of man releasing sea of snakes into the wild scares internet, watch

Inspiring! 68-Year-old woman begins working out at gym, viral video impresses internet

Bigg Boss OTT: Mahesh Bhatt praises Elvish Yadav for being strong, says 'dil roya mera, jab tu...'

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE