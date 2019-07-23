Alia Bhatt has 'a whole lotta love' for Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan in their latest picture from Ooty

2019 started on a great note for Alia Bhatt. The actress has bagged as many as four movies which are going to keep her busy till 2021. While she had started prepping for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, the actress has now moved on to prep for her next film Sadak 2.

Alia is currently prepping for Sadak 2 in Ooty and she is making the most of her time with her family. Sadak 2 brings Mahesh Bhatt back as a director after two decades of sabbatical. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur along with Alia.

Straight from the hills, Alia shared a picture of her with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. This photo is sure to make you feel warm and in love. The actress gives major family goals as she poses by covering Shaheen with half her shawl as mommy Soni hugs Aloo from the back.

See Alia's post here:

The first schedule of Sadak 2 was completed in Mumbai, followed by Ooty schedule. The movie, which is slated to release on July 10, 2020, will reportedly also feature Alia Bhatt crooning to two numbers. The actress had previously sung 'Samjhaawan' in her movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.