Alia Bhatt happily poses for paps days after privacy invasion row; fans praise her: 'She's still sweet to them'

On Thursday, two days after Alia Bhatt expressed her discontent over the conduct of the paparazzi by clicking her photos without her consent, she was spotted in the city, and the actress posed for the camera with smiles. Bhatt was captured after finishing a shoot in Mumbai.

Wearing a bubblegum-pink suit, over a light pink top, with a dewy makeup look and loose hair, Alia posed for the paps and even waved at them before stepping into her car to leave the location. Viral Bhayani shared the video on his social media page and wrote, "#aliabhatt mili paps ko (Alia Bhatt met paps)."

Here's the video

As soon as Viral dropped the video, it attracted netizens. Several users applauded the actress' gesture despite recent events. A user wrote, "Only people with good heart glows this way! Still kind enough to smile with them after two silly ones among them misbehaved!" One of the users wrote, "Even after what these paps did she's still sweet to them and ppl troll her saying she's rude lmao." A netizen wrote, "Omg.. She is so beautiful... Mommy wala glow.. Smile." Another netizen wrote, "Glowing mamma."

A few of them found Alia's gesture fake and called it out as her hypocrisy. A user added, "Abhi sweet banne ke koshish kar rhi media ke saamne (now she's trying to act sweet in front of media)." Another user wrote, "Ab dekho khud aayi media se.milne.ise bhi pap chahiye (Now she has come to media. Even she needs paps)."

Recently, Alia accused the paparazzi of invading her privacy by clicking some pictures of her in her house, without her consent. She posted a collage of pictures of herself, taken inside the house without her consent. A senior Mumbai Police officer has revealed that Khar Police have contacted the actress and asked if she wanted to file a written complaint against the photographer. The police have also assured her of proper investigation about the matter henceforth. The senior police official also informed that Alia`s PR team is in touch with the media organisation whose employees were allegedly standing on the roof of another building to take her pictures.