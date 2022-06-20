Headlines

Alia Bhatt hangs out with Ranbir Kapoor’s family in London, enjoys dinner with Shweta Bachchan, Armaan Jain

In one of the photos, Alia can be seen having a good time with Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan, Rima Jain, Ritu Nanda and Shaheen Bhatt.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 12:41 AM IST

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor, is busy shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film Heart of Stone in London. The actress recently met Ranbir’s family in London and photos of her are now going viral on social media.

In one of the photos, Alia can be seen having a good time with Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan, Rima Jain, Ritu Nanda and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. One of the fan pages shared the photos and wrote, “even with Ranbir not there, Alia and Shaheen are hanging out with his family in London. LOVE how close their families have become over the course of their relationship. Added some other Fam-Jam pictures as well.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranbir

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will next be seen in Brahmastra- the Trilogy. It is a 3-part film franchise and will have a Pan-India release, across five different languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Through the film, the makers hope to make inroads into the South market as the film is being projected as the first pan-India film from Bollywood.

READ: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on life after tying the knot with Alia Bhatt, says 'we still haven't...'

The makers of the upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva unveiled the spectacular trailer of the film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. As promised by the director Ayan Mukerji, the trailer of the film, a fantasy epic, is a complete visual treat for fans. The over three-minute clip is packed with a heavy impressive VFX shots and an indication of the film's grand scale.

The trailer takes one on a magical journey and boasts of a larger-than-life film. Brahmastra is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

