Alia Bhatt had plans to got to drama school before making debut with Karan Johar's film, says Soni Razdan

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry, made her debut with Karan Johar’s film Student of The Year in the year 2022. She is one of the most talented actors in the country.

As the actress completed 10 years in the industry, her mother Soni Razdan revealed that the actress had plans to join drama school. Soni took to Instagram and wrote, “Student of the Year came from Out of nowhere for our baby @aliaabhatt and when we least expected it! At the time Alia was busy working on her International Baccalaureate- a diploma I’m so glad she could do-and acting in a movie was a distant dream … one which we were not at all prepared for … just yet.”

She added, “The plan was for Alia to go to a drama school and then somehow try to get a role in something! Thank you @karanjoharfor auditioning her, and giving her a chance to work on herself before finally casting our girl.”

Karan Johar commented, “Responding to Soni’s warm post, Karan commented, “Soni!!!! So much love to Bhatsaab and you for trusting me.” Earlier in the day, Alia treated fans to a sun-kissed photo of herself, clicked somewhere amid nature. Alongside, she said, “10 years today…and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!.. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic love love and only love.” Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and others also wished the actress.

Back in 2012, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia started their journey in B'town as Karan Johar's Student of the Year hit cinemas on October 19. To celebrate the milestone, Alia shared a photo with a note thanking her fans for their love and constant support.

As soon as Bhatt posted the photo, several of her fans poured love on her post and congratulated the actress. Even Bhatt's Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh commented on her photo and acknowledged the fact that he's been a part of her journey. Singh wrote, "Lucky to have been a small part of this journey with you...more love, more life, more blessings." The duo will reunite on the big screen with Dharma's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is scheduled for Valentine's Day 2023.