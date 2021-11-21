Alia Bhatt grooves to 'Chhalka Chhalka Re' with Akanksha Ranjan at Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's sangeet ceremony

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, who have been dating for almost 4 years, are all set to get married on November 21. The couple is making headlines after the pictures from their bachelor party went viral on the internet. On Saturday, they hosted a lavish Sangeet ceremony where Alia Bhatt was seen posing with her best friend Akanksha Ranjan.

In the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt can be seen having fun with her best friend Akanksha Ranjan at Anushka Ranjan and Adita Seal’s sangeet ceremony. Alia opted for a light green backless lehenga, while the bride’s sister Akanksha chose to wear a royal blue lehenga.

In another video, Alia can be seen dancing with her friends on the stage, at mehendi ceremony. They grooved to the song 'Chhalka Chhalka Re' from the movie 'Saathiya'. Take a look:

On Friday, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan hosted a fun-filled, glamorous mehendi ceremony where divas including Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor, budding star Athiya Shetty and TV actor Krystal D’Souza were seen having fun. The bride-to-be looked stunning in a mint green lehenga and was seen dancing happily in most of the videos posted on her Instagram Story.

Aditya looked handsome in a blue kurta and posed for pictures flaunting Anushka’s name written with mehendi on his hand. Anushka’s sister and actor Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor looked stunning in a light blue lehenga and decided to go quirky with her mehendi by having written, “Still Single,” on her hands. Vaani Kapoor posted a selfie from the party on her Instagram Story, looking beautiful in a baby pink lehenga as she gives a peck on her bride-to-be friend’s cheek.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in a stunning red lehenga with chunky earrings and minimalistic makeup. According to the reports, Aditya and Anushka will tie the knot on November 21. A few days ago, Anushka threw a bachelorette party. It was attended by Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, TV star Krystal D’Souza, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Aly Goni. Pictures and videos from her party went viral on social media.

On the work front, Anushka was seen in films like ‘Wedding Pullav’, and ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’. Whereas, Aditya, has worked in ‘Tum Bin 2’, ‘Student Of The Year 2’, and ‘Indoo Ki Jawaani’. They were together seen on the web show ‘Fittrat’. (With inputs from ANI)