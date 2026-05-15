Alia Bhatt gives savage reply, shuts down trolls after her video from Cannes 2026 goes viral: ‘Why pity, love?’

Alia Bhatt responded with calm confidence to online trolling after a Cannes Film Festival clip went viral, earning praise for her classy and witty comeback.

What started as a glamorous Cannes moment for Alia Bhatt soon turned into an online conversation—not about fashion this time, but about her response to a social media jab. The actor, who recently shared a reel from her ivory silk saree-gown look at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, found herself targeted by a troll in the comments section.

The user tried to mock her presence at the global event, writing, “What a pity, no one noticed you,” along with a laughing emoji. The remark, however, did not go unnoticed by fans, especially after Alia chose to respond in a subtle but impactful way that quickly spread across social media.

Rather than escalating the negativity, her reply was seen as composed and sharp, earning her widespread appreciation. Many users online called her response “graceful” and “savage at the same time,” highlighting how she managed to shut down criticism without unnecessary drama.

Alia Bhatt was waving and blowing kisses on the Cannes red carpet, but not a single photographer seemed interested in clicking her photos. pic.twitter.com/BNqeZKzQ7G — Aditya. (@Adityaverce) May 13, 2026

The trolling was linked to a viral Cannes clip where Alia was seen confidently posing on the red carpet, smiling, waving, and blowing kisses. Some online users had claimed that photographers appeared to focus more on other celebrities during the moment, which fuelled unnecessary comparisons.

Despite the chatter, her Cannes looks—ranging from a peach-toned gown to an ivory silk saree-gown—continued to dominate fashion discussions. This marks her second consecutive appearance at Cannes as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. She previously made her debut in a custom Schiaparelli creation that earned global praise.

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2026 is being held from May 12 to May 23.