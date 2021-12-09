Alia Bhatt blushes as she gives EPIC reaction on being asked if 'R' is her lucky alphabet at 'RRR' trailer launch

Amid feverish anticipation, the makers of SS Rajamouli's highly-anticipated period drama 'RRR' unleashed the theatrical trailer on Thursday. The pan-India film starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others is a fictional take on the lives of unsung freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The trailer launch in Mumbai was attended by the entire cast of the film along with director Rajamouli.

Now, a video from the question and answer session at the event after the trailer launch has surfaced online in which Alia Bhatt is seen blushing while answering a question about 'R' being her lucky alphabet.

In the video shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani, when a reporter asks Alia Bhatt if 'R' is her lucky alphabet, pointing out that she has a 'R' (Ranbir Kapoor) in her personal life and also referring to the film's title 'RRR', Alia is seen blushing and admitting that she's stumped by the question.

"I'm stumped. Mere paas jawab nahi hai (I don't have an answer)." She's then seen talking to herself and saying 'I'm trying to be intelligent' trying to make sure to come up with a good answer. After a pause, Alia utter 'Ji' (Yes), and then goes on to say 'R is a lovely alphabet but so is A."

Watch the video here:



As for the trailer, Jr NTR, who plays Komaram Bheem, is introduced with a spectacular entry, as he is seen training himself while fighting a tiger. As the beast lunges itself at Bheem, he is seen controlling it with a roar. Rajamouli only manages to set the bar higher, as Ram Charan is introduced as a sepoy, under the Britishers. With a jaw-dropping, fierce look, Ram Charan is seen in some intense action sequences as Alluri Sitarama Raju. The focus shifts, so as to introduce the bonding between Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. A few emotional sequences leave the viewers touched with Alia Bhatt as Sita.

For an ace director like Rajamouli, who is known for his big-screen spectacles, this film appears no different.

While Jr NTR's role is signified by the element of water, and Ram Charan's part role is characterised by fire. The last action sequence from the theatrical trailer of 'RRR' where they both fight against the British is top-notch as Rajamouli knows how to stir the emotions of the audience.

'RRR' is slated for release on January 7.

As for Alia, apart from 'RRR', she has several other films such as 'Gangubai Kathiadwadi', 'Brahmastra', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Jee Le Zaraa' among others in her kitty.