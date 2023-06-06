Alia Bhatt gets trolled for her speech on gender equality in Gucci’s campaign, netizens say ‘bahut accha ratta mara hai’

Alia Bhatt gets trolled for her speech on gender equality in Gucci's campaign

Alia Bhatt recently attended the Gucci as she was named the global ambassador of the brand. The actress gave a speech on Gender equality in the Gucci campaign and got trolled for the way she delivered her speech. A section of society felt 'she was reading a script'.

On Monday, a Reddit user shared a video of Alia Bhatt’s speech on Gender equality at a Gucci event. The actress was heard saying, “If she is empowered, if she's productive within herself, she will productive at home, for her children, for the community, for her country, and that has a ripple effect on everyone, connected to the woman.” The actress opted for a black dress featuring ruffle detail on the neckline and sleeves. She completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings.

The video went viral on social media and netizens trolled her for her way of speaking. One of the comments read, “Bhut accha ratta mara Alia!” Another wrote, “looking like she is reading a script.” Another user wrote, “Very well rehearsed but lacks conviction.” Another comment read, “So we should empower women not because they have the right but so that they can serve the society and family, nice.” One of the users also wrote, “Me in my viva when I don’t know shit about the topic.”

Alia Bhatt recently made a stunning debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival and following that, the actress was seen making her fans proud as she was announced the Global Ambassador for Gucci and attended the Gucci event in Seoul. The actress joined some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, like Julia Roberts and Idris Elba in Gucci's campaign.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the movie Brahmastra which was a blockbuster directed by Ayan Mukerji. The actress will be next seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, helmed by Karan Johar. The actress will be reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star, Ranveer Singh for the movie. The romantic drama film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The movie is scheduled to release on July 28 in theatres.

