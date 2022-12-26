Alia Bhatt gets brutally trolled for her footwear, netizens say 'chappal toh apne size ki khareed leti'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt were seen on Sunday coming at Randhir Kapoor's house for the celebrations, where they posed for pictures with joy. However, internet users began trolling the new mother because of Alia's clothing and footwear choices.

Fans noted that Alia is wearing footwear that is not her size. One user commented, “am the only one who noticed her footwear ?” Another wrote, “Didi chappal toh apne size ki kharred leti.”

“Why she's wearing double sized footwear than her feet ?” wrote another.

Check out the video here:

Ranbir and Alia may be seen posing for the cameras in a video posted on a paparazzi's Instagram account. The actress wore a short floral wrap-around dress with hoop earrings and white heels, and the outfit looked wonderful.

Other Kapoor family members were spotted coming for the annual Christmas meal, including Kareena Kapoor and her family, Babita, Neetu, Karisma, and Babita.

Alia Bhatt, on Monday early morning shared a string of pictures from her first Christmas celebrations with the Kapoor family post-marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared the pictures which she captioned, "It’s the best time of year .. with the best people the world merry merry always from my family to yours."

In the first picture, actor Ranbir Kapoor could be seen giving a warm back hug to his wife Alia and kissing her on her cheeks as she can’t stop smiling. In the picture, Alia donned a red top with a Santa hat whereas the Besharam actor opted for a white shirt with an olive green beanie cap.

Also read: Inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's first Christmas celebration after marriage with family and friends

In another picture, Alia shared a snap from the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch in which she could be seen with Ranbir, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Reema Kapoor and Babita.Soon after Alia shared the adorable pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

(Inputs from ANI)